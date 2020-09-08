Weldon Bridge crash: Driver, 76, who died in collision named Published duration 34 minutes ago

image copyright Family photograph image caption David Henderson died at the scene of the crash near Weldon Bridge

A man who died in a collision in Northumberland has been named.

David Henderson, 76, from Blyth, died in the crash near Weldon Bridge, on the A697, south of Longframlington, on Saturday at about 11:00 BST.

A 60-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

An investigation is continuing and police have appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage.

Northumbria Police said Mr Henderson's family was being supported by specialist officers.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.