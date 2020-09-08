Image caption Audiences have been reduced from a capacity of 439 to as little as 102

Some 27 jobs are to go at a theatre and arts venue in South Shields due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Customs House said nine full-time and 18 part-time members of staff had been served with redundancy notices, with 18 staff retaining their jobs.

The venue said social-distancing guidelines and lockdown uncertainties had reduced opportunities to earn money.

Executive director Ray Spencer said it was an "incredibly difficult decision".

Theatre audiences at the venue have been reduced from a capacity of 439 to between 102 to 172, depending on bubble sizes.

Restrictions also mean cinema capacity has reduced from 140 to 42, while restaurant capacity is down from 70 to 42.

The centre, in Mill Dam, closed its doors on 16 March for five months before reopening in August.

Mr Spencer said: "We have tried hard to trade but [the situation] makes it impossible for the trust to support our current level of staff beyond the end of furlough."

A small number of events will continue until the end of 2020, with other shows transferred to 2021.

