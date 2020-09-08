Image copyright PA Media Image caption The region's leaders say people must self-isolate while waiting for test results

There are "deep concerns" among local authority leaders about the growing number of coronavirus cases in the north-east of England.

The leaders of seven councils have issued a statement urging people to help avoid a "devastating" lockdown.

They say average daily cases have doubled in just over a week and are averaging about 80 per day.

Gateshead, South Tyneside and Middlesbrough are currently among the top 20 areas in England for cases.

The statement has been issued by the leaders of Newcastle, South Tyneside, Gateshead, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Durham County and Sunderland councils along with the North of Tyne Mayor.

They are particularly concerned about cases among young adults and say in the seven days up to 5 September, almost 66% of cases were people under the age of 30.

Their statement says: "We all have to do our bit and to play our part if we are to prevent a potential second wave.

"The impact that would have on our health service and the possibility of an economically-damaging lockdown would be devastating.

"We ask that individuals protect themselves to protect others and to protect our region, as well as call on all businesses to make sure their premises and operations are Covid-secure."

They are urging people who have symptoms or are asked to take a test to self-isolate until they have the results.

"We have seen cases where individuals with symptoms have had a test, then gone out and infected others before getting their results - reckless and selfish behaviour," the statement says.

A "significant minority" also believed it was acceptable to have house parties, hold events with unregulated crowds and ignore the rules they said.

Up to 300 people who attended a charity football match on the border of Sunderland and Durham on 30 August have been told to self-isolate after 28 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement said: "What we do know is infection rates are rising quickly. We cannot allow it to get out of control."

