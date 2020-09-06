Image caption Bud served 14 years within the police , starting at West Yorkshire in 2005 before moving to the Met

A horse that made headlines around the world after being punched by a football fan following a derby match has died.

Bud was patrolling Newcastle in 2013 when violence broke out after the game, which rivals Sunderland won 3-0.

The horse, mounted by a police officer, was unharmed and his attacker Barry Rogerson was jailed for 12 months.

Bud had served with West Yorkshire and the Metropolitan Police forces before retiring to Buckinghamshire-based The Horse Trust in 2019.

The dark Bay Shire cross died from colic on Wednesday aged 21.

He served 14 years in the police, starting at West Yorkshire in 2005 before moving to the Met in 2015.

In 2018 the infamous incident in Newcastle was turned into a piece of art by local artist Sam Wood.

Following his attack well-wishers sent presents to Bud's stables.

Horse Trust chief executive Jeanette Allen called Bud an "absolute sweetheart" and said he spent his retirement in the charity's fields in The Chilterns with other public service retirees.

"Bud had a wonderful retirement, albeit a sadly short one after being taken from us by a fatal colic," she said.

"It is our privilege to care for these incredible animals later in life that along with their officers give so much to our communities, and I personally made sure that Bud never saw another football scarf while he was with us.

"We just so wish we could have had him longer, such a brave but gentle boy who remarkably still loved people."

