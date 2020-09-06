Driver dies and another hurt in Northumberland crash
- 6 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has died and another driver was injured in a crash in Northumberland.
The collision happened on the A697 near Weldon Bridge at 11:00 BST on Saturday.
A 76-year-old man, who was driving a silver Renault Clio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 60-year-old male driver of a silver Ford C Max was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.