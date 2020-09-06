A driver has died and another driver was injured in a crash in Northumberland.

The collision happened on the A697 near Weldon Bridge at 11:00 BST on Saturday.

A 76-year-old man, who was driving a silver Renault Clio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 60-year-old male driver of a silver Ford C Max was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.