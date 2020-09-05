Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police say the break-in has left the family devastated

Jewellery worth £12,000 has been stolen from a family home by thieves who ransacked the property while the occupants were away.

It happened in Hawthorn Street, Millfield, Sunderland, between 10:00 BST on 24 August and the following day.

Northumbria Police has released images of some of the stolen items, which include bracelets and necklaces that are sentimental to the family.

PC Shaun Smith, of Northumbria Police, said it had left the family devastated.

"Raiders broke into their home while they were away and ransacked the place, before stealing various valuables," he said.

"The family are particularly upset about the jewellery that was taken. They are of huge sentimental value to them and we are eager to locate them as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police.