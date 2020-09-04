Image caption The other people who were in the car were seriously injured and remain in hospital, police say

A 17-year-old girl has died a day after a head-on crash that killed a three-year-old.

The collision, between a car and van, happened on the Coast Road in Horden at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday.

The teenager, who was in the same car as the three-year-old, died from her injuries in hospital on Thursday, a day after the little girl.

The other people who were in the car were seriously injured and remain in hospital.

The van driver was also seriously injured in the collision, although he has since been discharged from hospital.

Police say the families of those who died have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The blue Peugeot 206, which was travelling from Blackhall Colliery towards Horden, was in collision with the silver van that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Sgt Pete Tate, from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident for all involved and we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives."

Police are appealing for any witnesses, and to drivers with dashcam footage, to contact them.

