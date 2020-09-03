A three-year-old girl has died following a head-on crash.

She had been in a car on the Coast Road in Horden, County Durham, which collided with a van coming in the opposite direction at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday.

The girl died in hospital. A 17-year-old girl who was also in the car has life-threatening injuries.

The rest of the car's occupants were all seriously hurt. The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the crash or saw the car and van beforehand.

The blue Peugeot 206 had been travelling from Blackhall Colliery towards Horden. The silver van was coming the other way.

