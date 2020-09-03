Image copyright Newcastle City Council Image caption Gareth Kane was seen drinking beer during an online council meeting

A councillor has been accused of "disrespect to his constituents" after being spotted drinking a pint of beer during a virtual council meeting.

Gareth Kane had been questioning police about lockdown parties in Newcastle.

Newcastle City Council's Labour leader Nick Forbes said council meetings "demand respect and dignity".

Mr Kane, a Lib Dem, said Mr Forbes should be "concentrating on public safety" and not trying to "score cheap political points".

The councillor was seen with a beer on Wednesday shortly after telling Northumbria Police bosses his Ouseburn ward had been "plagued" by people having parties in parks and drinking in beer gardens during the lockdown, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

He then asked what plans were in place to stop a repeat if there was a new local lockdown.

'Should apologise'

Mr Forbes said council meetings were serious occasions.

"For councillor Kane to complain about public drinking in an online council meeting whilst apparently drinking real ale is hypocrisy beyond belief," he said.

"He should apologise for showing such disrespect to his constituents and colleagues."

A Lib Dem spokesman said the council leader had "deliberately misrepresented" Mr Kane's question and "falsely accused him of being intoxicated" in a council meeting, in what he called a "desperate attempt to score a non-existent political point".

Mr Kane added: "My comment was about the risk of Covid-19 transmission through large gatherings of people during the lockdown."

