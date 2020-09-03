Image copyright Family handout Image caption Seesha Dack was reported missing on Sunday with her body being found two days later

A teenager whose disappearance sparked a major search before her body was found was "bubbly and humble", her family have said.

The body of Seesha Dack, 15, was found on Tuesday evening near Tanners Bank in North Shields.

She had been reported missing on Sunday after last being seen by friends in the Fish Quay area.

Northumbria Police said there is not believed to have been any third party involvement in her death.

A spokeswoman said officers are continuing to "support Seesha's family during this difficult time".

'Beyond devastated'

In a statement released through the force, the 15-year-old's family said she was a "much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend".

They said: "We are beyond devastated by the loss of our daughter and sister Seesha.

"Seesha was a loving, funny, bubbly and humble girl with a smile that could light up any room. Her personality was precious and can never be replaced.

"She always went out of her way for other people, even going so far as to take food from home to give to a homeless man that she saw regularly.

"Even though it wasn't the news that we were hoping for, we would like to thank everyone from the community and beyond for all their help while we were looking for her."

A report has now been prepared for the coroner.

