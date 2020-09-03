Image copyright Google Image caption Northern Stage is based on the campus of Newcastle University

A theatre and drama company in Newcastle has entered redundancy talks placing up to 12 jobs at risk.

Northern Stage said it needed to lose about a quarter of its permanent workforce to "ensure the long term future" of the theatre.

Bosses cited losses caused by the coronavirus closure and said it could take 18 months to fully recover.

All 45 permanent staff and 34 casual workers would remain on furlough until October, the theatre said.

Casual staff such as ushers and stage crew would be called for paid work when available and between 10 to 12 permanent jobs could be cut, the theatre said.

A spokesperson said: "We still don't know when we will be able to reopen without social distancing.

"So, despite our best efforts to avoid it, redundancies are now needed to ensure the long term future of Northern Stage."

The theatre said 43% of its annual income comes from its performances that have been suspended since March.

"We expect some activity to resume later this year, but we anticipate it will take at least 12 to 18 months to rebuild to February 2020 levels," the spokesperson said.

Executive director Kate Denby said: "We know this will have a huge impact on the many dedicated staff who have been desperate to return to work throughout this incredibly difficult period.

"We will do everything we can to support them going forward and hope that there will be some point in the future when we can welcome them back to Northern Stage."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.