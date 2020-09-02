Image copyright Northumberland County Council Image caption Council leader Peter Jackson had been accused of possible bias by chief executive Daljit Lally

Northumberland County Council's Conservative leader has been ousted in a vote of no confidence.

Councillor Peter Jackson's removal comes after chief executive Daljit Lally was put on "extended leave" in August when she raised concerns.

The Labour group accused the leadership of "silencing" her and some cabinet members resigned their posts.

During a meeting held via videolink a motion of no confidence in Mr Jackson was passed by 33 to 32 votes.

The row began when it emerged Ms Lally had sent emails to councillors claiming she had "serious whistleblowing concerns" about the way the authority was being run, accusing Mr Jackson of possible "bias".

No official reason was given for her being placed on extended leave, and the authority's deputy leader and two other cabinet members quit in protest.

Neither Ms Lally nor Mr Jackson have commented publically about the allegations, but before the vote was held he told the meeting they were "bunkum" and a "series of smears", and he defended his behaviour and record.

The council is no overall political control but it is run by the Conservative group, which has the most number of councillors.

A new leader will be elected from that party.