Image copyright Google Image caption Carl Loughran was injured on Borough Road in the city centre at about 16:00 BST

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a man in a "violent" attack in Sunderland city centre.

Carl Loughran was attacked in Borough Road on 1 August.

Northumbria Police said the 36-year-old died two days later from "significant injuries" sustained in "a violent altercation in the street".

Liam Wright, 32, of Rangoon Road, admitted manslaughter via video-link at Newcastle Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 4 December.