Man admits manslaughter over 'violent' Sunderland attack
- 2 September 2020
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a man in a "violent" attack in Sunderland city centre.
Carl Loughran was attacked in Borough Road on 1 August.
Northumbria Police said the 36-year-old died two days later from "significant injuries" sustained in "a violent altercation in the street".
Liam Wright, 32, of Rangoon Road, admitted manslaughter via video-link at Newcastle Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 4 December.