Man admits manslaughter over 'violent' Sunderland attack

  • 2 September 2020
Google street view of junction of Borough Road and Toward Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Carl Loughran was injured on Borough Road in the city centre at about 16:00 BST

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a man in a "violent" attack in Sunderland city centre.

Carl Loughran was attacked in Borough Road on 1 August.

Northumbria Police said the 36-year-old died two days later from "significant injuries" sustained in "a violent altercation in the street".

Liam Wright, 32, of Rangoon Road, admitted manslaughter via video-link at Newcastle Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 4 December.

