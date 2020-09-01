Image copyright Family handout Image caption Seesha Dack's phone has been turned off, police say

Police have said they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for two nights.

Seesha Dack left her North Shields home at 17:00 BST on Sunday and met a small group of friends at the Fish Quay.

They went their separate ways two hours later, but Seesha did not return home, and her phone has been switched off.

Supt Craig Metcalfe, of Northumbria Police, said her family and friends were "worried sick".

Her disappearance is described as "highly out of character for her".

Image caption A police search operation is under way

He said: "Our officers have been combing the local area and have been making extensive enquiries in an effort to locate Seesha.

"We would ask anybody who has seen or heard from her, or might know her whereabouts, to please come forward. Any information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, could prove crucial to finding her."

Seesha is described as 5ft 4ins tall, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing black leggings and a khaki green jacket.