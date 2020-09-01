Northumbria University hit by cyber attack

Image copyright Google

A university in Newcastle was hit by a cyber attack, which led to exams being cancelled and the clearing hotline being disrupted.

Northumbria University said there had been "operational disruptions across networks and IT systems" on Friday.

It said "immediate action" had been taken to mitigate the impact and it was working with external specialists who have launched an investigation.

The Information Commissioner's Office and police have been informed.

The university said in a statement: "The investigation is still at an early stage and we are currently assessing the scope of the incident.

"We take the security of our systems extremely seriously and as a result we were able to respond quickly. We would like to apologise to our students, employees and partners for the inconvenience this has caused."

Elsewhere in the city, Newcastle University has also reported a "number of operational issues" but it is not known at this stage whether the two incidents are linked.