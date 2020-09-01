Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Janet Louise Carey was struck by a bus in South Shields on Saturday

A woman who died when she was hit by a bus was a "beautiful soul", her family have said.

Janet Louise Carey, 51, from South Shields, was struck by the bus on Chichester Road in the town on Saturday.

Ms Carey's family said she had been "tragically taken too soon from her loving family and friends".

Northumbria Police have appealed for information about the crash which happened at about 09:00 BST.

PC Steven Malt said: "Janet's family are understandably devastated by this tragedy and we are continuing to offer them support at this difficult time.

"We still need to trace all the witnesses to the collision so if anyone saw what happened we would ask you to contact police."

