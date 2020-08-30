A cyclist has died in a crash involving a tractor.

He was struck in North Road in Ponteland, Northumberland, at about 09:55 BST.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been released about him but his next of kin has been informed, police said.

An investigation was under way and police have appealed for witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.