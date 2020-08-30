Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The haul was found during a police raid on Padgate Road in Sunderland

More than 100 bicycles, many suspected to have been stolen, have been recovered from a house in Sunderland.

The haul was found during a police raid at an address on Padgate Road.

A 37-year-old man and woman aged 34 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods and later bailed.

Northumbria Police said it was working to establish who the bicycles belonged to so they could be returned to their "rightful owners".

Det Cons Louise Edwards said: "This is clearly a significant seizure of more than 100 bicycles and we strongly believe that the overwhelming majority of them may be stolen - either from burglaries across the region or taken off the streets.

"We are now carrying out a range of inquiries in order to identify who some of the bikes belong to and we are desperate to return as many as we can to their rightful owners.

"If you have had a bicycle stolen within the Sunderland, South Tyneside, Newcastle or Gateshead areas in recent weeks, please get in touch."