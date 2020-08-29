Image caption Emergency services were called to Chichester Road in South Shields at 09:00 BST

A 51-year-old woman died when she was hit by a bus on South Tyneside.

Emergency services were called to Chichester Road in South Shields at 09:00 BST.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released but police said her family had been notified.

Northumbria Police said an investigation was under way and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

'Devastating time'

Insp Paul Allen said: "This was a serious collision that has sadly resulted in the death of a woman.

"Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this devastating time and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

"I am now appealing to those road users or pedestrians who were in the area of Chichester Road at around 9am to come forward with any information or dashcam footage.

"It may prove crucial in allowing us to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision."