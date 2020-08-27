Image copyright Family photo Image caption Layton Darwood was fatally injured and died in hospital

A 38-year-old man arrested after a boy died when he was hit by a van in Newcastle has been released by police under investigation.

Layton Darwood, who was five, was struck by the Ford Transit in Willow Avenue, Fenham, on Monday, and later died in hospital.

The van was believed to be towing a trailer with a digger on it at the time of the crash just before 17:00 BST.

Northumbria Police said inquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Specialist officers are continuing to support Layton's family.

Witnesses to the crash are being encouraged to come forward.