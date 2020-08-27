Tyne & Wear

Fenham crash: Man released under investigation following Layton Darwood's death

  • 27 August 2020
Layton Darwood Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Layton Darwood was fatally injured and died in hospital

A 38-year-old man arrested after a boy died when he was hit by a van in Newcastle has been released by police under investigation.

Layton Darwood, who was five, was struck by the Ford Transit in Willow Avenue, Fenham, on Monday, and later died in hospital.

The van was believed to be towing a trailer with a digger on it at the time of the crash just before 17:00 BST.

Northumbria Police said inquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Specialist officers are continuing to support Layton's family.

Witnesses to the crash are being encouraged to come forward.
Image caption The crash happened in Newcastle just before 17:00 BST on Monday

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites