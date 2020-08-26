Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Michael Scott climbed on to the overturned lorry to open vents and move trapped cows and sheep

A farmer and volunteer police officer found himself back in the day job while on patrol when a lorry full of livestock toppled over.

Special constable Michael Scott was called to the overturned truck near Haltwhistle, Northumberland, at 22:15 BST on Monday.

He was confronted with 30 lambs, 25 cows and nine ewes which he managed to pacify, earning him praise from his superior officers.

Nobody was injured but three cows died.

Having ensured the driver was unharmed, the 59-year-old officer climbed on to the side of the lorry, which had crashed on the A69, to open air vents and move the animals to stop them crushing each other, Northumbria Police said.

He said: "The sheep were in a big pile and they had just frozen because they were so scared.

"Initially I just tried to get them moving because if they didn't then some of them would suffocate.

"I used my truncheon to bang the lorry and startle them into moving which seemed to work and then I did the same with the cattle."

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Farmer Michael Scott has been a special constable for 36 years

Ch Insp Neil Hall said: "This was a fantastic piece of work by Michael and we are all very proud of his efforts.

"It was on a busy carriageway in the dead of night and so releasing all the animals was not an option but his actions have certainly prevented many more deaths.

"He finished his tour of duty covered in mud and smelling of livestock but he did an amazing job and deserves immense credit."

Mr Scott has volunteered for the police force for 36 years.

He was presented with a chief constable's commendation last year for his long career at the force which has seen him tackle a raging bull at a county show, deliver calves and locate missing people deep in the hills of Northumberland.

