Image caption The dog groomer has until 3 September to apply for planning permission

A Sunderland dog groomer who commissioned a mural of a dog in a bath next to her salon has been ordered to get planning permission after it was branded an "eyesore" and an advert.

Marcia Robson Dillon said the mural "brightens up" the area near her Hair of the Dog salon.

She thought the painting would not need planning consent in lockdown because it does not feature the salon's name.

But Sunderland Council said she had to get consent or paint it over.

Ms Robson Dillon, who has run the salon on Durham Road for 12 years, said the painting by local artist Frank Styles went up in May but she did not hear from the council until July.

She said: "The council said there had been a complaint and I would have to apply for planning permission.

"Through another source we were told it was an eyesore and was lowering the tone of the area which I believe to be wrong, I think it brightens up the place."

Image caption Ms Dillon Robson said she did not believe it needed planning permission because it does not feature the name of the salon

Under Town and Country Planning Regulations, any design resembling an advert must be less than 0.75 metres (2.4ft) in height, or planning permission is required. The painting is higher than the regulation height.

A spokesman for the council said the painting was deemed an advert as the dog is in the bath, one of the services offered by the salon.

He added: "Applying for planning permission allows for members of the public to have their say on whether they agree with the size and nature of what is being installed."

Miss Robson Dillon has until 3 September to apply.