Image copyright Churches Conservation Trust Image caption The organ is thought to have been installed in 1936

Plans to permanently remove a treasured pipe organ from a Sunderland church have been approved.

The city council has backed a bid from the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) to remove the instrument from the Grade I-listed Holy Trinity Church.

It aims to free up space as part of a scheme to convert the Hendon church into a cultural and community venue.

The organ, thought to have been erected in 1936, could be relocated to a church in Germany.

Plans to remove the organ were first submitted in 2018 but were put on hold after 650 objections were lodged, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The organ was later removed on a temporary basis to allow church repairs to go ahead as part of a regeneration project.

'More pressing repair priorities'

While attempts were made by Sunderland Save Our Heritage Trust to raise cash for its reinstallation, they were unable to meet fundraising targets.

Historic England said the organ made "some contribution" to the significance of the church but did not object to its removal.

A statement provided to planners said: "It is part of the building's history but it is not of such importance that its retention should be sought at all costs, especially when there are more pressing repair priorities."

City planners said the removal of the organ and repairs would also "benefit the character of the interior of the church" and help secure its future.

In 2017, the organ, which is thought have been constructed using a mix of "stock and second-hand parts", lost historic organs list status following a review by the British Institute of Organ Studies.

