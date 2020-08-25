Image caption The crash happened in Newcastle just before 17:00 BST on Monday

A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a van, police have confirmed.

The vehicle was towing a trailer with a digger on it when it struck the boy in Newcastle.

The boy was taken from the scene, in Willow Avenue, Fenham, to hospital where he later died, Northumbria Police said.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with crash, just before 17:00 BST on Monday, and is in custody.

Sgt Raymond Lowery, of the Northumbria force, said: "This collision has devastatingly resulted in the death of a five-year-old child.

"Our thoughts are with the young boy's family at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by our specialist officers."

He urged anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.