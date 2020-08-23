'I was pregnant at 14 and now I'm a midwife'

Image copyright Stephanie Walker Image caption Stephanie Walker was just 14 when she became pregnant with son Daniel

A mum who became pregnant aged 14 says she wants to use her experience to help other teenage parents after qualifying as a midwife.

Stephanie Walker, from Whitley Bay, had son Daniel when she was 15 years old.

Now 29 and married, the mum-of-three is looking for her first job after completing a degree where she worked with her own midwives.

"You're not written off because you're a young mum. It changes your life but it doesn't mean it's over," she said.

Eldest son Daniel is now 14 years old, the same age his mother was when she became pregnant.

Mrs Walker has had two more children - Isaac, seven, and Freddy, six - since getting married to husband James almost 10 years ago.

She graduated from a Midwifery Studies degree at Northumbria University, and helped to deliver 48 healthy babies over the three-year course.

'I vowed to do this'

Mrs Walker gained a university place after enrolling on an Access course when Freddy was two.

During training she worked with the community midwife who supported her during her teenage pregnancy.

"I have definitely used that opportunity to tell her: 'Look what you have done, this is because of you'," she told BBC Five Live.

"I remember coming out of that appointment just thinking the way she made me feel was so inspiring and that's what I would love to do, to have the ability to help other women in that situation one day, so I vowed to do that."

Image copyright Stephanie Walker Image caption Stephanie Walker, pictured with her husband and three sons, hopes her experience will create a rapport with young mums

Mrs Walker says she is still in touch with some of the young mums she met while pregnant.

"Part of the role with any midwife is to support mums of all ages," she said.

"There is a teenage pregnancy role as well, a more specialised role, so you do come across young mums.

"It's not as common as you think but it's still there.

"I think it's helpful for them knowing I was in that situation which helps build that rapport easily and helps them feel at ease as well with their experience, without people just judging you.

"Everyone that has mentored me and helped me along this path has just been brilliant, they have made me who I am as a midwife."

