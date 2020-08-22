Image caption The supermarket is due to open before Christmas

A supermarket is finally set to open, creating about 150 jobs, six years after the project was given planning permission.

Morrisons in Dalton Park, County Durham, were approved in 2014 but the opening was put on hold by the grocer two years later.

The jobs boost has been welcomed by Easington's Labour MP Graeme Morris, who said the empty unit had been a "wasted opportunity" for investment.

It is due to open before Christmas.

Mr Morris said the increased footfall generated by the supermarket's opening would benefit businesses at the retail park in Murton.

"I have aired my frustrations on many occasions as the large empty unit at Dalton Park was a wasted opportunity for jobs, investment and amenity for the community," added.

The store had been part of £45m expansion plans at site.

A spokeswoman told the the Local Democracy Reporting Service that recruitment would begin soon.

"We would like to thank the community for their continued patience and look forward to welcoming them to the store," she added.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, praised the hard work which had been carried out behind the scenes over recent months.

"The new store will create significant job opportunities, which would be fantastic in normal times, so to be able to announce this during the current climate is very uplifting," he added.

