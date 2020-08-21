Image caption People who visited the Stanley Empire Club on 9, 10 and 11 August have been urged to self-isolate

A mobile testing unit has been set up in a County Durham town after a Covid-19 outbreak was linked to a club.

Fifteen positive tests have been linked to the Stanley Empire Club between 9 and 11 August.

Health bosses said a "high proportion" of customers had been traced, but urged anyone who had been there on those days to self-isolate for 14 days and take a test if symptoms develop.

The unit will be located in the club's car park for the next 14 days.

Amanda Healy, director of public health for County Durham, said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone in Stanley for the crucial role they are continuing to play in reducing the risk of coronavirus spreading in the community.

"We fully appreciate that talk of 15 cases linked to the club may worry people but I would stress that these are existing cases we have found through our inquiries and not new unrelated cases.

"I can also confirm we have had no new cases linked to the club come to light since Monday."

