Blyth man admits murder 'in row over £10'
- 21 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who attacked an acquaintance in a row over a small amount of money has pleaded guilty to murder.
Colin Rutherford, 34, was found injured in a street in, Blyth, Northumberland, on 29 April and died in hospital the following day.
Wayne Davison admitted murder during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.
The 38-year-old, of Briardale Road, Blyth, was remanded in custody and will return to the court for sentencing on 9 October.
Northumbria Police said the amount of money involved was believed to be as low as £10.