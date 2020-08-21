Image copyright Northumbria Police

A man who attacked an acquaintance in a row over a small amount of money has pleaded guilty to murder.

Colin Rutherford, 34, was found injured in a street in, Blyth, Northumberland, on 29 April and died in hospital the following day.

Wayne Davison admitted murder during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

The 38-year-old, of Briardale Road, Blyth, was remanded in custody and will return to the court for sentencing on 9 October.

Colin Rutherford was found seriously injured on Crofton Street in Blyth

Northumbria Police said the amount of money involved was believed to be as low as £10.