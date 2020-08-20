Image copyright Google Image caption The two vehicles crashed at the junction of Cowpen Bewley Road and Macklin Avenue in Billingham

A woman died when the motorbike she was riding crashed with a car.

The 24-year-old died at the scene after her bike was in collision with a Ford Mondeo in Billingham at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said the two vehicles crashed at the junction of Cowpen Bewley Road and Macklin Avenue.

A spokeswoman said a 39-year-old man who had been driving the Mondeo has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

She added: "Specially trained officers are supporting the woman's family and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time."

Officers are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage.

