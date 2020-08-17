Image caption Tracers are attempting to contact a number of people who visited the Empire Club

Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in an outbreak linked to a club in County Durham.

A total of eight people now have Covid-19 after being linked to the Stanley Empire Club between 9 and 11 August.

Durham County Council is asking anyone who visited it on those dates to self-isolate for 14 days.

The pub has closed, along with the town's Ball Alley, Phoenix Club and East Stanley Workingmen's Club, which have also been linked to virus cases.

On Saturday officials said more than 100 people who had been in the Empire on those days could be at risk of contracting the virus.

Council staff have been working with Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace to reach as many of those people as possible.

'Book a test'

County Durham director of public health Amanda Healy said: "It is really important that anyone who visited the Stanley Empire Club on 9, 10 and 11 August self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their visit, along with the rest of their household, to reduce the risk of onward transmission.

"We are also encouraging anyone who visited the club who has symptoms to book a coronavirus test as well.

"However it is crucial that even if they get a negative result they continue to self-isolate for 14 days along with the rest of their household."

Posters have been put up in Stanley and the surrounding areas reminding people to stay safe during the pandemic, as well as offering advice for businesses.

