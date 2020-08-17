Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Reece Roberts (left) and Luke Haley demanded their victim hand over £15,000

Two men who tried to extort money out of an associate have been sentenced.

Reece Roberts and Luke Haley, both from Sunderland, told their victim there would be arson attacks on his vehicles unless he handed over £15,000.

At an earlier hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, both admitted blackmail.

The judge has now jailed Roberts, 21 and of Pallion Park, for three and a half years and sentenced Haley, 22 and of Waterford Green, to 15 months, suspended for two years.

Roberts had also pleaded guilty to an unrelated offence of dangerous driving in Hetton-le-Hole in February 2019.

Bombarded

The court heard how the victim and his mother had contacted police in January to report that a business he was connected to had been set on fire.

He reported he was then bombarded with anonymous calls demanding he hand over £15,000.

Northumbria Police began an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Roberts and Haley.

Nobody was ever charged in relation to the arson.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb said: "This is a great result and I hope it goes to show that such despicable and selfish actions will not be tolerated.

"This was a terrible ordeal for the victim and his family and no one should have to go through this."