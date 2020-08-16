Image copyright Google Image caption East Stanley Workingmen's Club is among the bars to have shut

A number of pubs in County Durham have closed after staff and customers tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreaks are linked to four pubs in Stanley. Four people linked to the Stanley Empire Club were found to have Covid-19.

Ball Alley, Phoenix Club and East Stanley Workingmen's Club have also shut after confirmed cases.

Health chiefs in County Durham are urging people to take measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Amanda Healy, the county council's director of public health, said anyone who visited the Empire between Sunday 9 and Tuesday 11 August should self-isolate for 14 days.

The organisation has been working with Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace to contact "as many people as possible who visited the club over those dates".