Paedophile who 'shattered' victim's life jailed

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Gary Short had denied offences including attempted rape and indecent assault

A paedophile who "shattered" his victim's life has been jailed.

Gary Short sexually abused the young boy in a series of attacks from when he was aged just five.

The 49-year-old, of South Fredrick Street, South Shields, was convicted of 12 offences including attempted rape, indecency with a child and indecent assault, all of which he had denied.

The judge at Newcastle Crown Court has sentenced him to 20 years, with another year on strict licence conditions.

Short's victim, now an adult, said in a victim statement that every aspect of his life had been shattered by the abuse he had suffered.

He said: "To this day it affects me. I still exist day-to-day feeling trapped.

'Vulnerable and powerless'

"I get emotional for apparently no reason, and sometimes get angry for no reason."

"I can never forgive him for what he has done. I was so young, vulnerable and so powerless and he knew that.

"All I can hope for now is that he finally realises the damage that he's caused and that justice is served and he is removed and cannot hurt another child."