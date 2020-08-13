Image copyright Northumberland County Council Image caption The council confirmed both cabinet members had quit their posts

The deputy leader of Northumberland County Council has quit his cabinet role after the council's chief executive was placed on leave.

Daljit Lally was put on "extended leave" after sending emails expressing reservations about how she claims the local authority was operating.

Deputy leader Wayne Daley and another senior Conservative Veronica Jones have quit their cabinet posts.

None of those involved have yet made an official comment.

Whistleblowing concerns

No party has overall political control of the council but it is run by the Conservatives which has the most number of councillors.

The pair, who have been approached for a comment, were absent from Thursday's health and wellbeing board, along with council leader Peter Jackson.

In an email to Conservative colleagues, Mr Daley said he believed the decision to remove the chief executive would be "detrimental" to the group and its chances of winning a second term, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

As previously reported, Mrs Lally sent emails to all 67 county councillors saying she had "significant" whistle blowing concerns.

Image copyright Northumberland County Council Image caption Council leader Peter Jackson has been accused of possible bias by chief executive Daljit Lally

The email chain also showed she referred to the council leader and accusations of "possible bias due to a possible conflicted personal relationship that he may have".

Meeting request denied

It raised what she claims were "significant concerns" about the council's development arm Advance and raised concerns about "a failure to act in the best interests of the council".

Mrs Lally stated that she was going to contact police. Northumbria Police confirmed it had received contact from a council official but it could not comment further.

Advance Northumberland's managing director, Ken Dunbar, previously said the organisation was "well run" and it would "thoroughly investigate" if significant allegations were brought to its attention.

Mrs Lally has declined to comment further and Mr Jackson has said he cannot comment at this stage.

A request to hold an extraordinary meeting of the audit committee in relation to these issues has been turned down.

A full council meeting is scheduled for 2 September.

The council said it "cannot comment on employment matters".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.