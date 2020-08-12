Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Image caption Tickets for the pop-up venue for Sam Fender sold out in minutes

The first in a series of socially-distanced gigs kicked off by Brit Awards winner Sam Fender has taken place in a Newcastle park.

Groups of five fans had their own viewing platforms to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus at the concert at Gosforth Park.

There were 2,500 tickets put on for the show at the pop-up Virgin Money Unity Arena, which sold out in minutes.

Sir Van Morrison and Maximo Park are also signed up to perform at the venue.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gig-goers were kept separate in groups of five on their own platforms

Backed by his live band and a light show, Fender, from North Shields, performed songs from his chart-topping debut album Hypersonic Missiles. He won the Brits Critics' Choice award in 2018.

Audience members wore face coverings as they walked about the site and bought drinks.

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Bill Bailey will also play at the temporary arena.

Helen Page, group brand and marketing director at Virgin Money, said: "We are delighted to play a part in bringing back live music events as we start to emerge from lockdown."

The gigs have a one-way system in place and food and drink can be pre-ordered to avoid queuing.

Steve Davis, from SSD Concerts, said the platforms give "a great view of the stage".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Audience members wore face coverings as they walked about the site and bought drinks

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The 26-year-old singer-songwriter performed a home-town gig at Newcastle's Gosforth Park

Plans for a series of drive-in concerts across the country were were cancelled in July due to uncertainties over local lockdowns.

