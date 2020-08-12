Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police said Malik's driving was one of the "worse cases" they had ever seen

A driver who led police on a 90mph chase during which he crashed three times before running out of fuel has been sentenced.

Kesa Malik, 25, sped across Newcastle and Gateshead in 30mph zones for half an hour, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Police footage from May also showed how he tried to give officers the slip by doing a U-turn on the Tyne Bridge.

Malik, of Wingrove Gardens, Newcastle, admitted dangerous driving that saw him hit a police car and a van.

PC Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police, said it was one of the "worst cases" of dangerous driving he had ever seen.

The pursuit, which also included Malik crashing into a central reservation, ended up becoming so dangerous officers had to abandon it and a helicopter was drafted in to follow him, the court heard.

Skip Twitter post by @northumbriapol Watch one of the worst police chases our officers have ever seen 🎥



A dangerous driver led officers on a high speed pursuit before abandoning the stolen vehicle on the road side – because he ran out of fuel.



You might want the sound on for this one 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ato5pP6jNu — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) August 11, 2020 Report

His 18-month jail term was suspended for 18 months during the hearing, at which the defendant also admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and handling stolen goods.

Car stolen in Yorkshire

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, made subject to a three-month night-time curfew and given a two-year driving ban.

The court heard an unmarked police vehicle spotted Malik on 7 May after noticing the VW Golf he was driving had false plates.

As well as the three collisions, Malik performed U-turns on a number of roads as well as the Tyne Bridge, the court heard.

He surrendered himself to police after running out of fuel on Stamfordham Road.

The car was stolen in Newcastle in April and its number plates were taken from a car in West Yorkshire the day before the chase, the court heard.