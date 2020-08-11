Image caption The council said the damage happened at the weekend

People in Newcastle have been urged to "respect their city" after bollards protecting cyclists were damaged.

Parking spaces and a traffic lane on Grey Street have been removed to allow for a new cycle way and create extra space for social distancing pedestrians and pavement cafes users.

Temporary bollards were installed but a number have been vandalised or removed.

The council said it was "disappointing" that the safety measures had been targeted, and they would be replaced.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that although the council could not be sure how the plastic barriers were damaged, there was no evidence of them being rammed into by a vehicle.

Image caption In at least one case a bollard has been removed

A spokesperson said: "These measures are about creating space for people to walk and cycle, along with outdoor areas that are critical for bars and restaurants, in response to the need for social distancing.

"We will replace and repair the damage as quickly as we can but we would urge people not to behave like this and to respect their city and the safety of other members of the public."