Image copyright NEAS Image caption Bricks were found inside the vehicle

A man who attacked a paramedic and smashed an ambulance window with bricks has been given a suspended sentence.

Luke Gallagher, 28, admitted assaulting an emergency worker in Blyth, Northumberland, in July.

North East Ambulance Service said the victim was treated in hospital for facial injuries received while responding to an emergency call out.

Gallagher, of Blyth Street, Seaton Delaval, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, as well as criminal damage and resisting arrest.

Gallagher must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work, pay £1,000 compensation for the damage to the vehicle and pay £400 to the victim.

He must also undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days, within 18 months, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Crew continued treatment

Image copyright NEAS Image caption The side window of an ambulance was smashed in the attack

The attack happened at about 18:00 BST on Saturday, 11 July, when an ambulance was called to an address in the town where the patient had taken a suspected overdose.

When the crew arrived, another man in the same house became aggressive and assaulted one of its paramedics, the ambulance service said.

The team of three was forced to retreat into the back of the ambulance and lock itself inside with the patient, who still required treatment.

The vehicle then came under attack when bricks were thrown, prompting a second ambulance to be called.

The government is considering plans to double the maximum jail term for criminals who assault emergency workers to two years.

Two years ago, a previous law change doubled the maximum term from six months to 12 months in England and Wales.

