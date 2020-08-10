Image caption Daljit Lally, who is on leave, was appointed as chief executive in 2017

A council official has contacted police amid concerns about Northumberland County Council's development arm, the force has confirmed.

The council's chief executive Daljit Lally was put on "extended leave" hours after expressing reservations about its operations, Labour opponents say.

Mrs Lally sent emails to councillors raising "whistle blowing concerns" but has not commented publicly.

The council said she was on leave but would not explain why.

Currently no party has overall political control at Northumberland County Council, although the Conservatives have the most number of councillors.

Labour opponents claim Mrs Lally has been silenced and have called for an emergency meeting.

'Significant concerns unanswered'

Northumbria Police said an unnamed council official emailed the force on Friday "in regard to Advance", the authority's development arm.

"However, as we are yet to speak to the individual about their correspondence, we are unable to add anything further," a spokesman added.

No individuals were named within the correspondence, it is understood.

Mrs Lally has been the chief executive of the council since November 2017.

In emails sent to all councillors she said that her "significant" concerns were not being answered.

The contents, seen by BBC News, also state that Mrs Lally was going to raise some allegations with Northumbria Police, as well as putting an internal investigation in place.

The Conservative council leader Peter Jackson said he could not comment due to "the legal restrictions surrounding employment matters".

As well as being the council's chief executive Mrs Lally is also an executive director of Northumbria Healthcare.

The county council's Labour group said it had "no faith" in the political leadership of the council and criticised the move to put Mrs Lally on extended leave during the coronavirus crisis.

"In the middle of a global pandemic Mrs Lally has been recognised and applauded locally, nationally and by all political parties for her handling," it added.

"The last thing we need is a second wave and not having someone so experienced at the helm."

The county council said interim management had been put in place.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.