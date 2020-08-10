Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Rev Eileen Harrop says her method of bread dispensing makes her parishioners feel reassured

A vicar has been using chopsticks to give out Holy Communion in an effort to help her parishioners feel less at risk from coronavirus.

The Rev Eileen Harrop came up with the idea when churches reopened for public worship after lockdown rules changed.

Mrs Harrop said the chopsticks helped her to keep her distance from worshippers at St Mary's in Gainford, County Durham.

The vicar, who left Singapore for the UK in 1979, was ordained in 2012.

Mrs Harrop, who also serves at St Andrew's in Winston, has been using chunkier bread rather than wafers for Communion as it is easier to grip.

'Rather special'

She said: "Many of my parishioners were quite anxious at the thought of taking Communion, even though we are only permitted to do so under strict guidelines to ensure that there is no chance of transmission of the virus.

"I thought 'why can't I use a long pair of chopsticks and drop real bread rather than wafers into the communicants' hands?'

"Administering the Communion in this way ensures that there is no cross-contamination and my parishioners feel reassured and confident to take part.

"It's rather special that the long chopsticks I use are normally used for the festive occasion Lo Hei, meaning 'stir the uplifted breath of life'.

"They take on an even greater meaning used in this context."

The current Church of England Covid-19 advice for Holy Communion is that worshippers should be offered bread but not wine, which would require sharing a cup.