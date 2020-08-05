Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a "violent altercation" in Borough Road, Sunderland on Saturday afternoon

A man has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault.

Carl Loughran was injured during a "violent altercation" in Borough Road, Sunderland, shortly before 16:00 BST on Saturday, police said.

The 36-year-old, from the city, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital on Monday.

Liam Wright, 32, of Rangoon Road, Sunderland, has been charged with manslaughter and is due before magistrates in South Tyneside later.

Two other men, aged 31 and 29, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been released under investigation.

Det Insp Graeme Barr said: "This was a violent altercation that happened in the street which sadly resulted in the victim suffering significant injuries, which he died from as a result two days later."

Anyone who witnessed what happened, including any motorists with dashcam footage, should contact police.