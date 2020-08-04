Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Andrew Saint died in hospital on 13 March

A man has been charged with murdering a 64-year-old man who died after being attacked in Northumberland.

Andrew Saint was found with a serious head injury by emergency services called to an address on Pioneer Terrace in Bedlington on 23 February.

Mr Saint was taken to hospital, where he died on 13 March.

Northumbria Police said a 37-year-old local man has been charged with murder and was due to appear before magistrates later.

Det Ch Insp Ed Small said Mr Saint's family were "understandably devastated by what has happened" and were being supported by specially trained officers.