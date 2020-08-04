A man has died two days after a "violent altercation" between a group of men in Sunderland, sparking a murder probe.

The 36-year-old was assaulted on Borough Road shortly before 16:00 BST on Saturday and died in hospital on Monday.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Two other men, 29 and 31, have also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They have been released under investigation.

Det Insp Graeme Barr, from Northumbria Police, said those involved were known to each other.

"This incident happened in the street as a violent altercation broke out between a group of men," he said.

"Sadly, as a result of the attack, the victim suffered significant injuries and died in hospital two days later."

Anyone who witnessed what happened, including any motorists with dashcam footage, should contact police.