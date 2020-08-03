Image copyright Hays Travel

The firm which bought Thomas Cook shops has said up to 878 employees out of 4,500 may lose their jobs due to new coronavirus travel restrictions.

Hays Travel took on more than 2,000 former Thomas Cook employees when it went bust in October last year.

Owners John and Irene Hays said the change in rules for Spain had led to the cancellation of hundreds of thousands of holidays.

They said employees will lose their jobs "through no fault of their own".