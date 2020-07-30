A masked man who raped a woman in her home is being hunted by police.

The attack happened on Monday night at an address in the Newbottle area of Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear.

Northumbria Police said the attacker was described as wearing a dark hoodie and a dark face mask at the time of the rape.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area before or after the attack, which happened at about 22:40 BST, has been urged to contact the force.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said there was an increased police presence in the area while the investigations were being carried out, and officers would also be on hand to offer reassurance to residents.