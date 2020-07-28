Newcastle International Airport says 34 permanent jobs are at risk as it continues to be hit by the impact of Covid-19.

The figure is on top of 76 seasonal workers, let go early, who would normally be employed during the summer.

A spokesperson said the airport did not expect to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 at the earliest.

In June, EasyJet said it planned to close its operation in Newcastle, where 157 crew and three aircraft are based.

EasyJet said the airport would continue to remain part of its route network.

Long-term viability

Swissport, which employs people like baggage handlers and check-in staff, also announced job losses.

The aviation industry has suffered an additional blow with the introduction of a 14-day quarantine period for all passengers returning from Spain.

The Ponteland-based site flies to popular destinations including Alicante, Malaga and the Canary Islands.

A spokesperson for the airport, which is part-owned by seven local authorities, said the decision had been taken to ensure the business remained viable long term.

"Newcastle is a strong regional airport, but we can only achieve recovery by making difficult decisions, which unfortunately will include some redundancies," they added.

"By taking these steps now we hope to avoid the need for additional job losses."