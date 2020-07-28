Image caption Help Me Out has been launched by Gemma Muncaster, Lauren Beattie and Melanie Thornton

Three domestic abuse survivors have launched a charity providing furniture to other women fleeing abusers.

Sunderland-based Help Me Out provides essential household goods for victims, many of whom are starting with nothing.

Co-founder Melanie Thornton said anything that can ease the pressure of escaping an abusive relationship is welcome.

"When people make that decision to leave, we just want to be there to help them," she said.

She started the charity with Gemma Muncaster and Lauren Beattie and all three women have fled abusive relationships.

Ms Beattie said she suffered a fractured skull and broken nose at the hands of her ex-partner.

After leaving him, she and her three children lived in hotels for 68 days and equipping a new household was one of the issues she faced.

"It was awful, this is why I feel so passionate about this," Ms Beattie said.

Ms Muncaster said: "I know from my experience your mentality is to get up and survive, it isn't to go shopping for furniture or apply for grants to get furniture.

"I slept on the floor for two weeks when I left my partner because I didn't have a sofa or a bed.

"I would walk to the shop every day to get milk and kept it in the sink with water and ice to keep it cold.

"We just want to take that pressure off these women."

