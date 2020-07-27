Man brought back to life ‘head-butted ambulance’

Image copyright North East Ambulance Service Image caption An ambulance had its inside window smashed in the latest assault on emergency workers

Ambulance crews in the North East have come under attack seven times in the last two weeks while responding to emergency calls, the service has said.

In the latest incident a man, who was brought back to life by paramedics after a drug overdose, became aggressive and head-butted the vehicle.

It was the third weekend in a row crews have been hurt and vehicles damaged.

In a separate incident a 16-year-old boy has been charged after a paramedic was punched in the head on the A19.

'Psychological harm'

The North East Ambulance Service said there had been a "shocking wave of violence" against staff since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Deputy chief executive Paul Liversidge said: "We can repair and replace our ambulances, but the physical and psychological harm caused to my crews is far more serious and has a longer-lasting impact.

"Alcohol and drug misuse play a huge part in these intolerable incidents and there needs to be more done to address this appalling behaviour."

On Saturday a crew were called to Consett, in County Durham, where a man was unconscious following an overdose.

The service said paramedics revived him but he became aggressive and then head-butted the side of the ambulance.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker after a paramedic was punched in the head on Saturday.

An ambulance crew had stopped to help a male youth seen walking along the A19 near Peterlee, County Durham, in the opposite direction at 05:15 BST.

A 16-year-old is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 7 August.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.