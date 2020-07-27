Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Bell died in hospital two weeks after being found injured outside a city centre nightclub

A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter, after a man died in hospital two weeks after being found injured outside a nightclub.

Jordan Bell was discovered in the Holmeside area of Sunderland city centre on 10 July. He died on Friday.

Dominic Robson, 26, of Birchwood, Sunderland, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court earlier.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 24 August.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.