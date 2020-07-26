Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Bell died in hospital two weeks after being found injured outside a night club

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man who was found injured outside a night club.

Jordan Bell, 27, had been in a critical condition in hospital since he was found in Sunderland city centre at about 21:00 BST on 10 July.

He died on Friday surrounded by his family, Northumbria Police said.

Dominic Robson, 26, of Birchwood, Sunderland, is due before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police said: "We still need to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened so if you can help then please get in touch."

